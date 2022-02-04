Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $19.36 and a one year high of $44.34.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Imperial Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.