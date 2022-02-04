Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $426,811.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $33.49 million and $426,811.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00049605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.87 or 0.07183871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,309.50 or 1.00059113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00051885 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006667 BTC.

About Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.