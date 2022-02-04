Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $859.75

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 859.75 ($11.56) and traded as high as GBX 880.50 ($11.84). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 856 ($11.51), with a volume of 291,150 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.23) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.44) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 873.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 859.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.78.

In other news, insider Alexandra Jensen bought 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 917 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,428.60).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.