Indexed Finance (NDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.19 or 0.00008457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $112,134.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 595.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.15 or 0.07392276 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00054912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,698.98 or 1.00059814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006989 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

