Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 173,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

