Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €48.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €48.40 ($54.38) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.28 ($50.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

