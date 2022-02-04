Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
