Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) PT Raised to €48.40

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €48.20 ($54.16) to €48.40 ($54.38) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFNNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.40) to €5.55 ($6.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.99.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,583. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

