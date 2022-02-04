ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €10.90

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from €10.70 ($12.02) to €10.90 ($12.25) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE ING traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,171,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

