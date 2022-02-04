Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.23% of Ingles Markets worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.72. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

