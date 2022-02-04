Ink Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $438,041.69 and $40,501.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.41 or 0.07195512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00053081 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,387.82 or 0.99988320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00051763 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006633 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.