Innova (INN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.00

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Innova has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $212,220.67 and approximately $40.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

