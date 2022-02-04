InsaneCoin Price Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $183,744.37 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $105.28 or 0.00253468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007385 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00016539 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

