Insider Buying: PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £51,000 ($68,566.82).

Bharatt Chowrira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PureTech Health alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Bharatt Chowrira bought 25,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($97,472.44).

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 255 ($3.43) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. PureTech Health plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446 ($6.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 283.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.59. The company has a market cap of £733.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.