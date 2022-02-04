Insider Buying: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.74. 960,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.97. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

