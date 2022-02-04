Insider Buying: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Purchases 625 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,843. The stock has a market cap of $482.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 511,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 278,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 106,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

