Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $428,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $48,975.49.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $173.23. The stock had a trading volume of 236,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.20. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.