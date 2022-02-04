Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total transaction of $3,570,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total transaction of $37,915,719.99.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total transaction of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total transaction of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total transaction of $23,078,021.28.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.31 on Friday, hitting $2,860.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,002.02 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,831.21.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,294.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

