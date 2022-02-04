Insider Selling: Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells 13,587 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85.

TSE CNR traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$156.04. 1,097,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,712. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$157.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$150.70. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an “equal wight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

