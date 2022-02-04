Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Sells 1,567 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. 769,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.