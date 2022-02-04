Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 40,580 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. 5,173,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,786. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

