Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Sells 6,625 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.72. 1,199,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.58.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1,092.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,885 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

