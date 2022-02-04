Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells 21,366 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GATX stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.55. 132,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in GATX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

GATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

