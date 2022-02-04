Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 19,741 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.07. 356,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,077. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

