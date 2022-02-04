Insider Selling: Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Sells 9,416 Shares of Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,684.81).

LON:PFD opened at GBX 116.20 ($1.56) on Friday. Premier Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 86.64 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.71). The company has a market cap of £998.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.