Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells 739 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $137.93. 997,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average of $158.37. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $199.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Seagen by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Seagen by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

