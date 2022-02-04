Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Friday, January 21st, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $278,550.00.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $70.97. 391,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,315. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.