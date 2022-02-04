Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $59,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Christina Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. 272,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,786. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $455.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.80. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period.

SRRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

