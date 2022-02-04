Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

