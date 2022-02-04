Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
The Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.
The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.
About The Blackstone Group
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.
