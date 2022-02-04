Insider Selling: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of The OLB Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OLB traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.12. 1,517,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.43. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The OLB Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of The OLB Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.