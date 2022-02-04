Insider Selling: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Sells 4,365 Shares of Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $28.75. 668,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,498. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

