InsurAce Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.93 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

