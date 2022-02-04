Insured Finance (INFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,801.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $714,446.55 and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,675,970 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.