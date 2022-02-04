Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will post sales of $18.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.39 billion and the lowest is $18.30 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.32 billion to $77.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $77.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $80.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

