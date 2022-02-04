Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,898,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 117,446 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Intel worth $527,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,742,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

