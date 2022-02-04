Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.35 billion and approximately $255.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $21.73 or 0.00053956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.24 or 0.07249578 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.08 or 0.99504803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,776,380 coins and its circulating supply is 200,219,816 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

