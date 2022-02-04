Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently:

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.25 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/4/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.70 ($3.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/31/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.25 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.50 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/10/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.50 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

