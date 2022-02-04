Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

