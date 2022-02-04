Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Increased to SEK 310 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.
About Intrum AB (publ)
