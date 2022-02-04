Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Increased to SEK 310 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 300 to SEK 310 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Intrum AB has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

