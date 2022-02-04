Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.20. 362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 7,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.