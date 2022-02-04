Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.99

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

