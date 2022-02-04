Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 505,799 shares.The stock last traded at $17.55 and had previously closed at $17.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,069.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.