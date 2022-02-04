Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 10,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 29,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

