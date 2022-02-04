Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,457 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 598.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.93 and a 1 year high of $57.17.

