InvestFeed (IFT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestFeed coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $362,811.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00115193 BTC.

InvestFeed Coin Profile

InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed . InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

