Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 4th (NBHC, NLTX, NOTV, ORTIF, PJT, POWW, PRLD, RCKT, RUBY, RYAM)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 4th:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank Holdings Co alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inotiv Inc. is a pharmaceutical development company. It involved in providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies. Inotiv Inc., formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc., is based in WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. “

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.