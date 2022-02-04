Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ABMD, ALYA, APYRF, ASGTF, BCE, BDX, CAE, CB, CHKP, CPPMF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Abiomed Inc alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF)

had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$52.50.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $55.00 to $53.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 276 ($3.71) to GBX 228 ($3.07). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.