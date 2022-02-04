Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 4th (ABMD, ALYA, APYRF, ASGTF, BCE, BDX, CAE, CB, CHKP, CPPMF)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 4th:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $275.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$52.50.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $224.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $55.00 to $53.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $228.00 to $212.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 276 ($3.71) to GBX 228 ($3.07). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $97.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $60.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $60.00.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$60.00.

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.25 to $3.00.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$53.00.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $123.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$52.50.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$154.00 to C$150.00.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

