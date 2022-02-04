Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 4th (BTGOF, CMS, DK, DXC, LGO, LH, LSPD, MCHP, QRVO, WEC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 4th:

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Get BT Group plc alerts:

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The 2017 purchase of Alon USA Energy transformed Delek US Holdings into a Permian-focused diversified downstream energy company with opportunity for cash synergies. With 70% of Delek’s refining capacity leveraged to lower Permian pricing, the company is poised for major earnings growth. Further, Delek's retail segment seems to be a bright spot with impressive growth prospects, while the company also maintains a good liquidity position. However, the refining sector is not yet out of the woods in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. Delek is also involved in a proxy battle with Carl Icahn's CVR Energy that is acting as a stock overhang, while its high debt-to-capitalization of 69.4% is also a negative for the shareholders. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DXC is benefiting from strength in the digital business and partnerships that are helping it expand in the cloud computing space. Also, acquisitions are helping DXC augment revenues amid intensifying competition in the cloud computing and cyber security spaces. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, divestiture of the HHS business is negatively impacting revenues from GBS segment. Also, the company’s near-term growth prospects are likely to hurt as organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, high debt load and intensifying competition are hurting DXC’s growth. Also, suboptimal customer delivery, weakening customer relationships and price concessions have been adversely impacting DXC's overall financial performance.”

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $292.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, LabCorp has outperformed its industry. In the third quarter of 2021, LabCorp’s overall base Business improved 14.6%. Covance Drug Development delivered higher sales on strong base business growth. In terms of COVID-19 response, in the third quarter, LabCorp experienced greater-than-anticipated COVID testing volumes. The company’s recent receipt of the FDA’s EUA for a combined COVID and flu-at-home collection kit is another upside. On projection of an improved outlook for the rest of the year, the company has raised its full-year guidance. Notably, LabCorp exited the third quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. However, the earnings figure declined on a year-over-year basis. Diagnostics revenues in the quarter were significantly impacted by decelerating demand for COVID-19 testing.”

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qorvo reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint. Qorvo has gained from accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies. However, stiff competition from Skyworks remains a concern. Qorvo’s top-line growth is significantly dependent on iPhone’s growth trajectory. The company is engaged in developing a custom product for Apple, which is pushing up its Research & Development expenses, hurting its overall profitability.”

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.