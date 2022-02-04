Investors Buy High Volume of Preferred Apartment Communities Call Options (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 5,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 831% compared to the average volume of 584 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 222,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $924.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

