Investors Purchase High Volume of Energy Transfer Call Options (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 573,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 744% compared to the average daily volume of 67,903 call options.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey bought 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 844,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,648,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.