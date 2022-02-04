Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 6,477 put options on the company. This is an increase of 409% compared to the average volume of 1,273 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $21.26. 600,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,582. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

